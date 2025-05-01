 Skip to content

1 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Shattering enemies with the primary weapon won't consume raw mana anymore

  • Skeleton sounds updated (old sounds replaced, walking and taunt sounds added) - they will hardly get behind your back now 🤞

  • Some minor UI and interaction fixes

