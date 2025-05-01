Update
-
Shattering enemies with the primary weapon won't consume raw mana anymore
-
Skeleton sounds updated (old sounds replaced, walking and taunt sounds added) - they will hardly get behind your back now 🤞
-
Some minor UI and interaction fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update
Shattering enemies with the primary weapon won't consume raw mana anymore
Skeleton sounds updated (old sounds replaced, walking and taunt sounds added) - they will hardly get behind your back now 🤞
Some minor UI and interaction fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update