5/7（水）14:00より、修正パッチVer1.2を配信いたします。
【概要】
フリーズや進行不能に関連する各種バグ修正
詳細はこちら⬇️
https://progressorders.bushiroadgames.com/news/post-11/
お楽しみいただいております皆様には、ご迷惑とご不便をおかけしておりますことをお詫び申し上げます。
引き続き『PROGRESS ORDERS』を何卒宜しくお願い致します。
#PROGRESSORDERS #オーダーズ
