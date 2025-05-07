 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18313457 Edited 7 May 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

5/7（水）14:00より、修正パッチVer1.2を配信いたします。

【概要】
フリーズや進行不能に関連する各種バグ修正

詳細はこちら⬇️
https://progressorders.bushiroadgames.com/news/post-11/

お楽しみいただいております皆様には、ご迷惑とご不便をおかけしておりますことをお詫び申し上げます。

引き続き『PROGRESS ORDERS』を何卒宜しくお願い致します。

#PROGRESSORDERS #オーダーズ

