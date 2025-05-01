My apologies for the frequent releases, but I want to deliver important features as soon as possible ))
This patch focuses on improving mid-game party mobility and includes several balance changes:
Added the Teleportation Stone, which allows the player's party to quickly teleport to either the fortress or the nearest discovered teleport, boosting mobility and survivability.
Some support skills are now tied to subclasses rather than the base class. Existing characters are unaffected. Certain classes (I won’t say which! ːsteammockingː) were incredibly overpowered when multi-classed; this change should balance them and encourage diversity among subclasses in general.
Houses now offer more living space, making it easier to keep a reserve of companions while wounded members recover.
Increased Medical Kit healing from 25 to 30.
Reduced enemy party sizes by one member.
Soap is now stackable! ːsteamhappyː
