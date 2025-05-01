 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313372
Update notes via Steam Community

My apologies for the frequent releases, but I want to deliver important features as soon as possible ))

This patch focuses on improving mid-game party mobility and includes several balance changes:

  • Added the Teleportation Stone, which allows the player's party to quickly teleport to either the fortress or the nearest discovered teleport, boosting mobility and survivability.

  • Some support skills are now tied to subclasses rather than the base class. Existing characters are unaffected. Certain classes (I won’t say which! ːsteammockingː) were incredibly overpowered when multi-classed; this change should balance them and encourage diversity among subclasses in general.

  • Houses now offer more living space, making it easier to keep a reserve of companions while wounded members recover.

  • Increased Medical Kit healing from 25 to 30.

  • Reduced enemy party sizes by one member.

  • Soap is now stackable! ːsteamhappyː

