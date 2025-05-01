-
Added 8 new basic halberds
Added 8 new perks
Reduced which items can spawn with the "Masterpiece" perk (it can still be transferred to most two-handed weapons)
Increased damage for all bows and crossbows
Weapon techniques are now affected by the weapon's attack speed
Base Dagger Throw projectile speed has been increased by 50%
The "Desperate Swings" perk can no longer be activated by weapon techniques
The "Desperate Swings" perk no longer makes a sound when it activates
Fix several cases where your weapon could remain in hand after using Dagger Throw
Fixed bats being immune to Wide Slash's knockback
Fixed some UI issues with perk transferring
