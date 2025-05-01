 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313366 Edited 1 May 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added 8 new basic halberds

  • Added 8 new perks

  • Reduced which items can spawn with the "Masterpiece" perk (it can still be transferred to most two-handed weapons)

  • Increased damage for all bows and crossbows

  • Weapon techniques are now affected by the weapon's attack speed

  • Base Dagger Throw projectile speed has been increased by 50%

  • The "Desperate Swings" perk can no longer be activated by weapon techniques

  • The "Desperate Swings" perk no longer makes a sound when it activates

  • Fix several cases where your weapon could remain in hand after using Dagger Throw

  • Fixed bats being immune to Wide Slash's knockback

  • Fixed some UI issues with perk transferring

