Added 8 new basic halberds

Added 8 new perks

Reduced which items can spawn with the "Masterpiece" perk (it can still be transferred to most two-handed weapons)

Increased damage for all bows and crossbows

Weapon techniques are now affected by the weapon's attack speed

Base Dagger Throw projectile speed has been increased by 50%

The "Desperate Swings" perk can no longer be activated by weapon techniques

The "Desperate Swings" perk no longer makes a sound when it activates

Fix several cases where your weapon could remain in hand after using Dagger Throw

Fixed bats being immune to Wide Slash's knockback