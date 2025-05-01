v1.5.9.1r
World 1: Draw arrow prompt no longer hides itself when an arrow from the table is fired
World 2: Improved mill collisions. Reduced tendency for hands to clip though walls and made climbing the stairs more consistent
Added an OpenXR branch. You can switch to OpenXR by right-clicking the game in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> open_xr
Added drag to ingredients to stop them from rolling forever
Fixed spectator camera grass culling issues
Fixed fence texture
