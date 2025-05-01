 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313225 Edited 1 May 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.5.9.1r

  • World 1: Draw arrow prompt no longer hides itself when an arrow from the table is fired

  • World 2: Improved mill collisions. Reduced tendency for hands to clip though walls and made climbing the stairs more consistent

  • Added an OpenXR branch. You can switch to OpenXR by right-clicking the game in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> open_xr

  • Added drag to ingredients to stop them from rolling forever

  • Fixed spectator camera grass culling issues

  • Fixed fence texture

Changed files in this update

Depot 1394471
