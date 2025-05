Sam is ready for takeoff!

The moment is here! Finally, Savanna Sam, the game I have been developing for over a year can go into early access!

I am very excited to see my game be available for everyone and I am looking forward to getting feedback for this early version of the game.

If everything goes well, then this is only the beginning for Sam's journey and my work on the game. Let's see where this is going. ːsteamhappyː