Small update to fix some bugs and add a little content!
@Fisherman New Update for "Fishing Grind" 0.3.7
Patch Notes
New Content
Added four new clothing skins that can be unlocked in game
You can now press the "F1" key to hide the HUD
Added ability to collect mushrooms in Oregon
Added a bunch of new missions
Changes
Fixed weird light bugs in Yellowstone
Fixed a bug that made it so the Hunter couldn't damage the player with his gun
Lowered the price per pound for the cutthroat trout to $6 (was $12)
Lowered the price per pound for the Suwannee bass to $12 (was $23)
Lowered the price per pound for the Common Carp to $2 (was $3)
Lowered the price per pound for the Northern Pike to $3 (was $11)
Fixed quest text clipping in the market
Doubled sonar tracking distance
Fixed some ice fishing bugs
Made it so sonar doesn't beep when near dead threats
Crankbait Shiny now increases the chance of catching Lingcod in Alaska (5%)
Temporarily disabled the Day/Night cycle.
If you find any bugs it would be really helpful if you reported them in our discord server or in community discussions!
