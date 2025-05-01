Small update to fix some bugs and add a little content!

@Fisherman New Update for "Fishing Grind" 0.3.7

Patch Notes

New Content

Added a bunch of new missions

Added ability to collect mushrooms in Oregon

You can now press the "F1" key to hide the HUD

Added four new clothing skins that can be unlocked in game

Changes

Fixed weird light bugs in Yellowstone

Fixed a bug that made it so the Hunter couldn't damage the player with his gun

Lowered the price per pound for the cutthroat trout to $6 (was $12)

Lowered the price per pound for the Suwannee bass to $12 (was $23)

Lowered the price per pound for the Common Carp to $2 (was $3)

Lowered the price per pound for the Northern Pike to $3 (was $11)

Fixed quest text clipping in the market

Doubled sonar tracking distance

Fixed some ice fishing bugs

Made it so sonar doesn't beep when near dead threats

Crankbait Shiny now increases the chance of catching Lingcod in Alaska (5%)