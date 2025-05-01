 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313140 Edited 1 May 2025 – 19:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Small update to fix some bugs and add a little content!

@Fisherman New Update for "Fishing Grind" 0.3.7

Patch Notes

New Content

  • Added four new clothing skins that can be unlocked in game

  • You can now press the "F1" key to hide the HUD

  • Added ability to collect mushrooms in Oregon

  • Added a bunch of new missions

Changes

  • Fixed weird light bugs in Yellowstone

  • Fixed a bug that made it so the Hunter couldn't damage the player with his gun

  • Lowered the price per pound for the cutthroat trout to $6 (was $12)

  • Lowered the price per pound for the Suwannee bass to $12 (was $23)

  • Lowered the price per pound for the Common Carp to $2 (was $3)

  • Lowered the price per pound for the Northern Pike to $3 (was $11)

  • Fixed quest text clipping in the market

  • Doubled sonar tracking distance

  • Fixed some ice fishing bugs

  • Made it so sonar doesn't beep when near dead threats

  • Crankbait Shiny now increases the chance of catching Lingcod in Alaska (5%)

  • Temporarily disabled the Day/Night cycle.

If you find any bugs it would be really helpful if you reported them in our discord server or in community discussions!

