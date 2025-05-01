Updated the game's main menu.

Updated the settings menu.

Updated the hit collection (jukebox) menu.

Added new hits to the collection and new mini-games.

Changed the mouse cursor.

Fixed a passenger pickup bug in the "Taxi" mini-game.

Adjusted object colliders in the "Taxi" mini-game – fewer stuck spots and smoother driving between buildings.

Improved truck handling in the "Taxi" mini-game – now more maneuverable.

Added an achievement for meeting Ricardo in the "Taxi" mini-game (it can still be unlocked via click in the lowrider version).

Fixed text errors in dialogues.

Optimized performance and removed unnecessary game resources.

Fixed camera shake in certain situations in the "Drift" mini-game.

Added background artwork for character dialogues.

Adjusted character sizes and positions in dialogues.