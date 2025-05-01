-
Updated the game's main menu.
-
Updated the settings menu.
-
Updated the hit collection (jukebox) menu.
-
Added new hits to the collection and new mini-games.
-
Changed the mouse cursor.
-
Fixed a passenger pickup bug in the "Taxi" mini-game.
-
Adjusted object colliders in the "Taxi" mini-game – fewer stuck spots and smoother driving between buildings.
-
Improved truck handling in the "Taxi" mini-game – now more maneuverable.
-
Added an achievement for meeting Ricardo in the "Taxi" mini-game (it can still be unlocked via click in the lowrider version).
-
Fixed text errors in dialogues.
-
Optimized performance and removed unnecessary game resources.
-
Fixed camera shake in certain situations in the "Drift" mini-game.
-
Added background artwork for character dialogues.
-
Adjusted character sizes and positions in dialogues.
-
Added the ability to skip dialogue by pressing the spacebar.
GIGA UPDATE [Version 1.3]
Update notes via Steam Community
