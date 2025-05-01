 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313112 Edited 2 May 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated the game's main menu.

  • Updated the settings menu.

  • Updated the hit collection (jukebox) menu.

  • Added new hits to the collection and new mini-games.

  • Changed the mouse cursor.

  • Fixed a passenger pickup bug in the "Taxi" mini-game.

  • Adjusted object colliders in the "Taxi" mini-game – fewer stuck spots and smoother driving between buildings.

  • Improved truck handling in the "Taxi" mini-game – now more maneuverable.

  • Added an achievement for meeting Ricardo in the "Taxi" mini-game (it can still be unlocked via click in the lowrider version).

  • Fixed text errors in dialogues.

  • Optimized performance and removed unnecessary game resources.

  • Fixed camera shake in certain situations in the "Drift" mini-game.

  • Added background artwork for character dialogues.

  • Adjusted character sizes and positions in dialogues.

  • Added the ability to skip dialogue by pressing the spacebar.

