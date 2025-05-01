 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313047 Edited 1 May 2025 – 19:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Continued updates, this time mostly focusing on the anomalies:

**

Anomaly Changes

**

  • Changed how the rotating anomaly works to be a constant rotation instead of only rotating while not looking at it.

  • Changed some of the more obscure anomalies.

  • Added new anomalies to all of the rooms.

**

Threat Adjustments

**

  • The mask wearing giant threat will now prevent your movement when he is spawning in, locking your camera towards him until the lights are turned back on.

  • Added a grace period for when the mask wearing giant threat becomes aggressive.

Thank you all, more to come!
-Austin

