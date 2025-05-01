Continued updates, this time mostly focusing on the anomalies:
**
Anomaly Changes
**
-
Changed how the rotating anomaly works to be a constant rotation instead of only rotating while not looking at it.
-
Changed some of the more obscure anomalies.
-
Added new anomalies to all of the rooms.
**
Threat Adjustments
**
-
The mask wearing giant threat will now prevent your movement when he is spawning in, locking your camera towards him until the lights are turned back on.
-
Added a grace period for when the mask wearing giant threat becomes aggressive.
Thank you all, more to come!
-Austin
