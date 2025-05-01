 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hoi!

The launch came and went, and it was amazing! We've been super psyched to read the reviews and to hear about your experiences with Versebound! At the party, we had a chance to play the game properly as well, and upon our own judgement and through your feedback, we've already tweaked the balance a bit, hopefully to the right direction! Here are the patch notes!

Balance:

  • Joukahainen Weapon cooldown reduction 13% -> 10%

  • Aino Liquify cooldown (level 1 & 2): 2.5s -> 2.3s

  • Aino Liquify cooldown (level 3 & 4): 1.7s -> 1.6s

  • Aino Liquify knock force slightly increased

  • Aino Liquify slow duration (level 2-4): 1.25s -> 1.5s

  • Aino Liquify slow strength increased

  • Poem of Hurme HP per kill per poem level: 0.011 -> 0.014

  • Poem of Tarmo weapon damage per level: 5% -> 3%

  • Arrows of Ilmatar damage: 65 -> 70

  • Tuonela's Liquor minor boss damage: 5% -> 8%

  • Tuonela's Liquor normal enemy damage: 30% -> 35%

  • Tuonela's Liquor drunken duration: 5s -> 7s

  • Tuonela’s Liquor now has the correct cooldown in the weapon (2s)

  • Queen's bees bee dmg: 10 -> 9

  • Queen's bees Queen Bee now drops honey more often

  • Trial of Viha enemies move now a bit slower

  • Kouvo base HP decreased

  • Tuonela 5th boss now has more HP

  • Drunken enemies now deal more damage to other enemies upon collision

  • Louhi witch form now moves slower when attacking

  • Louhi witch form lazers now move slower

  • Louhi witch form minion sacrifice bullets are now fewer but faster

  • Louhi bird form HP decreased

  • Louhi bird form minions now have less HP

  • Louhi bird form bullet attacks are now easier to dodge

Bug fixes:

  • Tuonela now spawns mushrooms properly when Trial of Mielikki is enabled

  • Maybe fixed a bug where Tapio might lose all move speed when using Ahti’s Force

Other:

  • In Hub pause menu, “Attack cooldown” is now written as “Weapon cooldown reduction”

