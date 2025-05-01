Hoi!

The launch came and went, and it was amazing! We've been super psyched to read the reviews and to hear about your experiences with Versebound! At the party, we had a chance to play the game properly as well, and upon our own judgement and through your feedback, we've already tweaked the balance a bit, hopefully to the right direction! Here are the patch notes!

Balance:

Joukahainen Weapon cooldown reduction 13% -> 10%

Aino Liquify cooldown (level 1 & 2): 2.5s -> 2.3s

Aino Liquify cooldown (level 3 & 4): 1.7s -> 1.6s

Aino Liquify knock force slightly increased

Aino Liquify slow duration (level 2-4): 1.25s -> 1.5s

Aino Liquify slow strength increased

Poem of Hurme HP per kill per poem level: 0.011 -> 0.014

Poem of Tarmo weapon damage per level: 5% -> 3%

Arrows of Ilmatar damage: 65 -> 70

Tuonela's Liquor minor boss damage: 5% -> 8%

Tuonela's Liquor normal enemy damage: 30% -> 35%

Tuonela's Liquor drunken duration: 5s -> 7s

Tuonela’s Liquor now has the correct cooldown in the weapon (2s)

Queen's bees bee dmg: 10 -> 9

Queen's bees Queen Bee now drops honey more often

Trial of Viha enemies move now a bit slower

Kouvo base HP decreased

Tuonela 5th boss now has more HP

Drunken enemies now deal more damage to other enemies upon collision

Louhi witch form now moves slower when attacking

Louhi witch form lazers now move slower

Louhi witch form minion sacrifice bullets are now fewer but faster

Louhi bird form HP decreased

Louhi bird form minions now have less HP

Louhi bird form bullet attacks are now easier to dodge

Bug fixes:

Tuonela now spawns mushrooms properly when Trial of Mielikki is enabled

Maybe fixed a bug where Tapio might lose all move speed when using Ahti’s Force

Other: