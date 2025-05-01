Hoi!
The launch came and went, and it was amazing! We've been super psyched to read the reviews and to hear about your experiences with Versebound! At the party, we had a chance to play the game properly as well, and upon our own judgement and through your feedback, we've already tweaked the balance a bit, hopefully to the right direction! Here are the patch notes!
Balance:
-
Joukahainen Weapon cooldown reduction 13% -> 10%
-
Aino Liquify cooldown (level 1 & 2): 2.5s -> 2.3s
-
Aino Liquify cooldown (level 3 & 4): 1.7s -> 1.6s
-
Aino Liquify knock force slightly increased
-
Aino Liquify slow duration (level 2-4): 1.25s -> 1.5s
-
Aino Liquify slow strength increased
-
Poem of Hurme HP per kill per poem level: 0.011 -> 0.014
-
Poem of Tarmo weapon damage per level: 5% -> 3%
-
Arrows of Ilmatar damage: 65 -> 70
-
Tuonela's Liquor minor boss damage: 5% -> 8%
-
Tuonela's Liquor normal enemy damage: 30% -> 35%
-
Tuonela's Liquor drunken duration: 5s -> 7s
-
Tuonela’s Liquor now has the correct cooldown in the weapon (2s)
-
Queen's bees bee dmg: 10 -> 9
-
Queen's bees Queen Bee now drops honey more often
-
Trial of Viha enemies move now a bit slower
-
Kouvo base HP decreased
-
Tuonela 5th boss now has more HP
-
Drunken enemies now deal more damage to other enemies upon collision
-
Louhi witch form now moves slower when attacking
-
Louhi witch form lazers now move slower
-
Louhi witch form minion sacrifice bullets are now fewer but faster
-
Louhi bird form HP decreased
-
Louhi bird form minions now have less HP
-
Louhi bird form bullet attacks are now easier to dodge
Bug fixes:
-
Tuonela now spawns mushrooms properly when Trial of Mielikki is enabled
-
Maybe fixed a bug where Tapio might lose all move speed when using Ahti’s Force
Other:
- In Hub pause menu, “Attack cooldown” is now written as “Weapon cooldown reduction”
Changed files in this update