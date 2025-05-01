Hello, dear players!

Thank you for your incredible enthusiasm and positive feedback on Kiborg! We’re rolling out the first hotfix patch—intentionally keeping it focused on fixes rather than big changes to avoid unexpected issues. Many of these adjustments were originally planned for the release but are finally making their way in now.

Moving forward, we’ll keep polishing and improving the game, and yes—we’re also preparing free additional content for those of you who want EVEN MORE! Stay tuned, and thanks for your support!

Major Changes

Added end credits

Fixed video cutscenes for difficulty levels 6 and 7

Corrected soundtracks for video cutscenes

Bug Fixes

Fixed Linked Armor augmentation

Fixed Iron Fist and Ki Explosion not penetrating Lancer’s shield

Fixed music disappearing when exiting the arena

Fixed Sovereign features being incorrectly disabled with the Brawler mutation (which disables ranged weapons)

Fixed Defective Implants mutation affecting couriers

Fixed issues with ranged weapon mods and upgrades for the Gunslinger’s right-hand revolver

Fixed sidearm selection screen for the Gunslinger’s right-hand revolver

Small Improvements