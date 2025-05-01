Hello, dear players!
Thank you for your incredible enthusiasm and positive feedback on Kiborg! We’re rolling out the first hotfix patch—intentionally keeping it focused on fixes rather than big changes to avoid unexpected issues. Many of these adjustments were originally planned for the release but are finally making their way in now.
Moving forward, we’ll keep polishing and improving the game, and yes—we’re also preparing free additional content for those of you who want EVEN MORE! Stay tuned, and thanks for your support!
Major Changes
-
Added end credits
-
Fixed video cutscenes for difficulty levels 6 and 7
-
Corrected soundtracks for video cutscenes
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed Linked Armor augmentation
-
Fixed Iron Fist and Ki Explosion not penetrating Lancer’s shield
-
Fixed music disappearing when exiting the arena
-
Fixed Sovereign features being incorrectly disabled with the Brawler mutation (which disables ranged weapons)
-
Fixed Defective Implants mutation affecting couriers
-
Fixed issues with ranged weapon mods and upgrades for the Gunslinger’s right-hand revolver
-
Fixed sidearm selection screen for the Gunslinger’s right-hand revolver
Small Improvements
-
Adjusted hit reactions when breaking enemy blocks to better differentiate them from regular hit reactions
-
Tweaked hit stops for Gromila’s attacks and the two-handed sword’s combo finisher
-
Enhanced effects for piercing attacks and fixed minor related bugs
-
Replaced Asteroid’s charge dash effects (yellow highlight) with red
-
Improved sound mastering
