1 May 2025 Build 18312852 Edited 1 May 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Update Notes

  • The room settings will now start on

  • Foul & Penalty System Now Live! ⚽ ( ALPHA )
    Experience a more realistic match flow with our newly added foul and penalty mechanics. Let the game heat up! 🔥

