1 May 2025 Build 18312846 Edited 1 May 2025 – 19:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fix some text getting cut off from end of level stats in localizations
-Remove an extra accidental angel egg
-Remove a single tile somewhere.

Windows Depot 1876851
macOS Depot 1876852
