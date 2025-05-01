Hello Everyone!
Today we have a bit of changes to the game, some QoL (Quality Of Life) changes.
[WellOfThePast]
-
Added rarity color and name on the resulting bananas
-
Fixes "Slender" Monkey issue - in some instances when going into the WellOfThePast it would flicker black and a monkey in it
-
Added tooltips explaining what each section of the Well does, 1 for the Sage Monkey and 1 for the Wishing Well (it also states the %'s)
-
Updates some animations
-
Added option to trade 10k Normal bananas and 100k Normal Bananas into gold (to make it faster for bigger wales)
[Inventory/Exchange]
-
Fixes issue on Exchanging, in some cases it would not work, due to a conflict with Gold
-
Fixes issue on not being able to remove selected items on Exchnaging
-
Fixes issue on not being able to continuing to exchange after an error was thrown, something like "not enough normal bananas"
-
Removes empty square (Gold) from the view
[Inventory/Item View]
-
Fixes issue on some descriptions would overflow
-
Fixes issue on some buttons not aligning properly
-
Adds magnifying glass on item view to view the full Selected banana skin
-
Adds option to delete "Free Ultra Rare Christmas Token" and other similar tokens (asked by a lot of people)
[Inventory/Delete Item]
-
Fixes issue on not being able to delete items
-
Fixes issue on the popup message not being able to close
[Builders]
- Fixes some issues with visualization of some tooltips
[Settings]
- Adds separate volume bars for SFX, Music & Master
[Main Menu / NEW Drop List]
- Adds new Drop List in-game(inside the phone) Note: if you hover each banana it'll tell you what's their % of dropping
[Main Menu / READDED Event Exchange]
- Re-enabled the event exchange
[Skins]
- Fixes issue on, again, Helicopternana being swapped with Submarinenana
- The Banana Team
Changed files in this update