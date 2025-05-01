 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18312794
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

Today we have a bit of changes to the game, some QoL (Quality Of Life) changes.

[WellOfThePast]

  • Added rarity color and name on the resulting bananas

  • Fixes "Slender" Monkey issue - in some instances when going into the WellOfThePast it would flicker black and a monkey in it

  • Added tooltips explaining what each section of the Well does, 1 for the Sage Monkey and 1 for the Wishing Well (it also states the %'s)

  • Updates some animations

  • Added option to trade 10k Normal bananas and 100k Normal Bananas into gold (to make it faster for bigger wales)

[Inventory/Exchange]

  • Fixes issue on Exchanging, in some cases it would not work, due to a conflict with Gold

  • Fixes issue on not being able to remove selected items on Exchnaging

  • Fixes issue on not being able to continuing to exchange after an error was thrown, something like "not enough normal bananas"

  • Removes empty square (Gold) from the view

[Inventory/Item View]

  • Fixes issue on some descriptions would overflow

  • Fixes issue on some buttons not aligning properly

  • Adds magnifying glass on item view to view the full Selected banana skin

  • Adds option to delete "Free Ultra Rare Christmas Token" and other similar tokens (asked by a lot of people)

[Inventory/Delete Item]

  • Fixes issue on not being able to delete items

  • Fixes issue on the popup message not being able to close

[Builders]
  • Fixes some issues with visualization of some tooltips
[Settings]
  • Adds separate volume bars for SFX, Music & Master
  • Adds new Drop List in-game(inside the phone) Note: if you hover each banana it'll tell you what's their % of dropping
  • Re-enabled the event exchange
[Skins]
  • Fixes issue on, again, Helicopternana being swapped with Submarinenana
  • The Banana Team

