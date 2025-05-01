Hello Everyone!

Today we have a bit of changes to the game, some QoL (Quality Of Life) changes.

Added rarity color and name on the resulting bananas

Fixes "Slender" Monkey issue - in some instances when going into the WellOfThePast it would flicker black and a monkey in it

Added tooltips explaining what each section of the Well does, 1 for the Sage Monkey and 1 for the Wishing Well (it also states the %'s)

Updates some animations