[2025/5/1]
- fix showroom text error;
- Fix the bug of not triggering the correct interaction when Cuisinart sends Xionghuang related items twice;
- fix the bug that the name of the Lantern Festival filling does not match the name of the actual selected item;
- fix the bug that the battle map is still the original teammate after changing teammates in the middle of Yan Xing Zhou Si Fang Jue dialog and Su Yan Ming Cheng Ying dialog;
- fix the bug that the gunshot sound is triggered continuously when you return to the map after you equip your weapon and perform other operations in the battle map;
- fix the bug that when switching maps in Changming Village Labyrinth, all the monsters have attack effects. 7. fix the bug in Qingyun Village Marketplace;
- fix the bug that the slaves in Qingyun Village Bazaar can still trigger the related topic dialogues in the Outer Courtyard after being taken away by other love characters. 8. fix the bug of individual characters in the dating system;
- Fix the bug that individual characters' Shura Court does not trigger in the Dating System;
- add the text prompt for Mo Yue Bai branch after disconnecting at the option, and the function of archiving at the option;
- Replaced the background music at the end of Chapter 8 and refreshed the map content of the old archive.
P.S. Refresh the content is to prevent the player to read the old archive occurs missing video file error, refresh the first time to enter the archive may appear to read the location of the archive offset, once again archive can be resolved.
11、Fix the error that Yan Xingzhou Xinyi Shura can't be triggered.
12、New archive independent note function
- Added the function that the archive of the plot in progress in the game can also be remarked;
- Added the function that some props (dishes, non-alcoholic drinks, books, talking books) can be used in bulk in all quantities;
-
Added the function that when the mouse cursor moves to the lower left corner, you can quickly check the mood value;
16、Fix the bug of Cang ending when the blue crystal in the room can't be triggered again.
2025/5/2]
- add the function of previewing the current dressup in the equipment interface;
- fix text typos;
- fix individual texture and pixel map resources;
- fix the bug that caused the new branch line of Shicang not to be triggered after beating the personal ending of Shicang in the early stage;
- fix the bug that the archive cannot be read normally after the last version update after archiving in the player's room. 6. fix the bug that the character [Ye Ou] cannot be read normally after the last version update after the last version update;
- fixing the bug that the character [Ye Ou] cannot interact with the clothes during the three days of making them;
- fix the bug that the player's pixel walking map does not follow the actual equipment and clothing. 8. fix the bug that the crystal map in the Underwater Maze does not work properly;
- fix the bug that the maps of the crystal pillars in the Undersea Labyrinth occasionally remain on the map;
- fixing the bug of carrying a companion instead of an invitee on the day of the Martial Arts Convention;
- attempting to fix the occasional full-screen invalidation bug;
(P.S. If this phenomenon still occurs after this update please continue to feedback to me, thank you)
- optimize the independent archive note function: a. shortcut key U can fast archive without note inquiry; b. handle player without inquiry.
Latest version number: 18312751
Changed files in this update