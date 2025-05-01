Hi everyone, we have just released another patch for 0.18 that primarily focuses on fixing the corrupted animations of 0.18.2.

While animations worked properly in our internal development build, an issue with the compression upon packaging resulted in most animations becoming choppy and / or incomplete, apologies for that.

They should be properly working now.

We also took this opportunity to quickly fix certain issues that were reported regarding the new, and update a few translation files.

Full changelog follows below:

Minor changes / Bugfixes:

Fixed all animations that were choppy or incomplete due to compression

Fixed a potential soft-lock in the music player when selecting multiple categories

Fixed an issue where Ain's event after the market could not be unlocked in the gallery. Loading a save should retroactively unlock it if you have seen the event at least once.

Simplified the conditions for the twins market scene (accessing it is now more consistent)

Fixed a logical error that prevented Kateryna's quest from concluding if the player hasn't romanced her

Translations

Added Italian translation (credits: Eagle1900)

Updated Simplified Chinese translation (credits: aler)

Updated Russian translation (credits: Kasatik)

As always, thank you to each and everyone that reported bugs and other issues, and we will continue working on the remaining issues in the meantime.

Until next time,

Paz.