Hello everyone!
I have just released patch 1.0.7 for TACTICS OF WORLD WAR 1. Thank you for your feedback on the game. I hope you like the new features, i.e. the tactical pause and the option to not remove fallen from the battlefield. As always, I have also fixed some bugs.
Patch notes:
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where tutorial videos would not be played
-
Fixed an issue where the Windows mouse cursor would not fade out during cutscenes and loading screens.
-
Fixed an issue where the game would not pause during the victory screen
Improvements
-
Added a tactical pause to the game (the game is paused, but orders can still be issued)
-
Added an option to not remove fallen soldiers from the battlefield
Thank you for your patience, feedback and continued support.
Headless Horseman
Changed files in this update