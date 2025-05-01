 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18312731
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I have just released patch 1.0.7 for TACTICS OF WORLD WAR 1. Thank you for your feedback on the game. I hope you like the new features, i.e. the tactical pause and the option to not remove fallen from the battlefield. As always, I have also fixed some bugs.

Patch notes:

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where tutorial videos would not be played

  • Fixed an issue where the Windows mouse cursor would not fade out during cutscenes and loading screens.

  • Fixed an issue where the game would not pause during the victory screen

Improvements

  • Added a tactical pause to the game (the game is paused, but orders can still be issued)

  • Added an option to not remove fallen soldiers from the battlefield

Thank you for your patience, feedback and continued support.

Headless Horseman

