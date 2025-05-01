Hello everyone!

I have just released patch 1.0.7 for TACTICS OF WORLD WAR 1. Thank you for your feedback on the game. I hope you like the new features, i.e. the tactical pause and the option to not remove fallen from the battlefield. As always, I have also fixed some bugs.

Patch notes:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where tutorial videos would not be played

Fixed an issue where the Windows mouse cursor would not fade out during cutscenes and loading screens.

Fixed an issue where the game would not pause during the victory screen

Improvements

Added a tactical pause to the game (the game is paused, but orders can still be issued)

Added an option to not remove fallen soldiers from the battlefield

Thank you for your patience, feedback and continued support.

Headless Horseman