Bugs
Full 1.0.20 was not allowing units to attack (Luke) - stupid use of ‘not’ in code when meant opposite. Sigh. So that is fixed and all the below (were intended for 1.0.20) are back in:
-
Bug in Colmar Pocket - c17. History tab had “ instead of ". (Allen)
-
Bug in Road to Casablanca - c05: us_shooting_group amended to us_group. (Allen)
-
Crash: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'surround_HexIs' (luke)
-
Crash: object has no attribute 'player_character_p' (Luke)
-
Crash: object has no attribute 'PlayerI' (Luke )
-
Crash: NoneType' object has no attribute 'CUI_in_grp_p'(Luke)
-
Crash: NoneType' object has no attribute 'get_HexI' (Luke)
Changed files in this update