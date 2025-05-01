 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18312717 Edited 1 May 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs

Full 1.0.20 was not allowing units to attack (Luke) - stupid use of ‘not’ in code when meant opposite. Sigh. So that is fixed and all the below (were intended for 1.0.20) are back in:

  • Bug in Colmar Pocket - c17. History tab had “ instead of ". (Allen)

  • Bug in Road to Casablanca - c05: us_shooting_group amended to us_group. (Allen)

  • Crash: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'surround_HexIs' (luke)

  • Crash: object has no attribute 'player_character_p' (Luke)

  • Crash: object has no attribute 'PlayerI' (Luke )

  • Crash: NoneType' object has no attribute 'CUI_in_grp_p'(Luke)

  • Crash: NoneType' object has no attribute 'get_HexI' (Luke)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link