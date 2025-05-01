-
A new game now starts with 2 characters instead of 1
-
Resolved upgrade balancing issues with Unstoppable, War Cry, Thousand Cuts and Mass Shield
-
Resolved an issue where you could get soft-locked by the quest on instability
Hot Fixes EA 0.17.0.12416
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update