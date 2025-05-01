 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18312655 Edited 1 May 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • A new game now starts with 2 characters instead of 1

  • Resolved upgrade balancing issues with Unstoppable, War Cry, Thousand Cuts and Mass Shield

  • Resolved an issue where you could get soft-locked by the quest on instability

