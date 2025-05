Language selection and optimization issues fixed

Our second game, DEVIL'S WAY 2, will be released as a horror game. The estimated playtime will be around 1 to 1.5 hours.

Don't forget to add it to your wishlist!!

DEVIL'S WAY 2

If you liked the dark humor and shitpost vibe, please let us know. Because the third game will again include dark humor and shitpost — this time with a minimum of 2 hours of gameplay :D.

Thanks!