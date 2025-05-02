Gnomcoming is upon us! War Mages, we are excited to deliver another update for Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap. We appreciate your support these past few months, and we are listening to your feedback. This update addresses many of your shared issues while also introducing some fun new content! Please keep the conversation going with us, and don’t forget to join the official discord!

New Content

New Sentinel - Gnome Balloonist

Additional Aerial Support has arrived! Gnome Balloonists will position themselves around a map providing extra ceiling space in various locations. Multiple Gnome Balloonists are guaranteed to spawn on larger maps, while on smaller maps there is a chance for a single Balloonist to spawn.

Dev Note: We saw a lot of feedback that the outdoor areas of many of the larger maps were lacking in ceiling space. Ceiling space is intentionally limited on most maps, but the Gnome Balloonist should serve to alleviate the lack of ceiling options in many of the wide-open spaces.

Rift Surges

Rift Surges are an area coursing with Rift magic. Rift Surges have a chance to appear on any map after Mission 1 of a Run. Traps placed within the Rift Surge area will receive a 2x damage buff.

Rift Surge Elixir has been added to the Alchemist. This Elixir guarantees that a Rift Surge will appear on all maps for the Run.

Dev Note: We’ve heard players asking for more reasons to play in different areas of maps. We hope the damage buff provided by Rift Surges will encourage players to swap their boxes to these locations when they appear, without feeling like they are forced to.

Kobold Mounds

Kobold Mounds have a chance to spawn during a wave on any Mission. Once a mound appears, it will begin spawning Kobolds after a brief delay. Kobolds will continue to spawn from the mound until it is destroyed by the player, or it runs out of kobolds to spawn.

Dev Note: We wanted to add another random element to levels that can sometimes draw a player’s attention. While these can increase the difficulty of a Mission when they appear, we believe War Mages will be able to handle the Kobold threat.

Traps

Orc Eater (Organic Trap) A large plant that instantly kills small enemies by eating them. This is an organic floor trap that can also target fliers.



New Level - Resort Canal

An all-new Dual Rift map.

Dev Note: Resort is a larger map closer to the size of other maps at the launch of the game. This map was originally intended to be our first addition post-launch but was shifted around as we worked on bringing in the recent smaller maps. We will continue evaluating feedback on map size for any future map additions.

Skins

Gabriella: Order Master Unlock after completing the milestone found in the wardrobe.

Maximilian: Mr. Maximilian Unlock after completing the milestone found in the wardrobe.



Threads

Shiny Tar Tar is replaced with Shiny Tar that applies Shiny to enemies that step on it.



Gameplay Adjustments

Enemies

Balloon Orc: adjusted minimap icon to use larger icon to reflect their weight class.

General

Adjusting location of “Free Skip” button during Thread Selection and changing text from “Free Skip” to “Skip Thread” based on player feedback.

Reroll button added to Mission Select screen, allowing players to Reroll the first mission of a Run.

Threads

Shotgun Sniper damage multiplier is now multiplicative instead of additive.

Shotgun Sniper and Unconventional Ammo are no longer mutually exclusive.

Other

Skins and Accessories are now separate categories in the Wardrobe. This allows you to apply an accessory to any available Skin.

Added an animation and VFX to the player when purchasing a potion.

Added VFX for invincibility status on spawn.

Made improvements to many traps to help with performance.

Bug Fixes

Fixed some minor trap grid issues on Castle Plaza.

Fixed the distortion Furloughed not counting for Dwarf Cannoneers.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a Quicksave.

Fixed an issue where the Double Wide barricade would become selectable in the spell book after gambling forward or loading a Quicksave.

Freebie thread should not properly carry over to the next mission if the player takes the thread but has not yet opened a chest.

Fixed the Ability Elixir and Wren’s thread The More the Merrier to correctly increase the placement limit along with the number of charges.

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not shown for Max or Gabby’s Hologram versions in the Order Fortress.

Fixed an issue where the Go All In thread could potentially reduce some traps cooldown below 0 effectively breaking the trap.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2273980?snr=2_9_100003__apphubheader