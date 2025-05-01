The function of immediately dismantling and returning full resources when construction is suspended now is only valid for units that directly build. Even if the operation of upgrading the basic tower to the advanced tower is suspended, only half of the resources will be returned.

This function is mainly designed to prevent it from being placed askew during construction, but it cannot be placed askew during the upgrade operation.

In addition, previously, this would lead to you being able to completely dismantle the foundation tower by upgrading it during the pause and then selling it, especially having a significant impact on issues like power stations.

Bug Fix

Fixed the issue where it was impossible to build a power station when the power demand exceeded the power supply by more than 100% after the power station explosion.

2. Fixed the issue where the "greed" factor would increase the power supply of the power station.