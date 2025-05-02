This patch arrives alongside the Midnight Murder Club Open House Weekend, allowing Guest Pass Edition members to play without restrictions all weekend!* It also comes with our first shot at a PvE mode, giving up to two players the ability to play a variant of Headhunters against various numbers of bots.

Enables Open House Weekend functionality

Adds the new Headhunters vs Bots mode

Fixed an issue that prevented PC players from inviting some PC players through the Steam Friends List

*Account for PlayStation™Network and internet connection required. Paid for PlayStation®Plus membership (sold separately) required on PS5.