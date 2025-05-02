This patch arrives alongside the Midnight Murder Club Open House Weekend, allowing Guest Pass Edition members to play without restrictions all weekend!* It also comes with our first shot at a PvE mode, giving up to two players the ability to play a variant of Headhunters against various numbers of bots.
-
Enables Open House Weekend functionality
-
Adds the new Headhunters vs Bots mode
-
Fixed an issue that prevented PC players from inviting some PC players through the Steam Friends List
*Account for PlayStation™Network and internet connection required. Paid for PlayStation®Plus membership (sold separately) required on PS5.
Changed files in this update