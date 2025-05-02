 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18312482 Edited 2 May 2025 – 14:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
This patch arrives alongside the Midnight Murder Club Open House Weekend, allowing Guest Pass Edition members to play without restrictions all weekend!* It also comes with our first shot at a PvE mode, giving up to two players the ability to play a variant of Headhunters against various numbers of bots.

  • Enables Open House Weekend functionality

  • Adds the new Headhunters vs Bots mode

  • Fixed an issue that prevented PC players from inviting some PC players through the Steam Friends List

*Account for PlayStation™Network and internet connection required. Paid for PlayStation®Plus membership (sold separately) required on PS5.

