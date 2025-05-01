Hey Pixelians!

We caught wind of the nasty plague many Pixelians are spreading around town and how all your hard-earned money is going towards medicines. After having a serious talk with the Pixelian Centers for Disease Control, we've finally been able to cut down the number of cases contracted and treated the infected NPCs that are spreading this heinous Slimy Tim virus around.

We hope this didn't put too much of a damper on your initial experience as it's definitely not a Pixelian rite of passage!