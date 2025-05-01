Hello, Balloons!

We've implemented an update to adjust the difficulty balance.

Save Point Changes

We've repositioned existing save points and added new ones.

If the last reached save point has been relocated, the previous position will remain active until you reach the next save point. (Even if you die, you will respawn at the previously saved position.)

Please refer to the details below for specific changes.

Stage 1 <Seaside Island>

Save Points

The save point in the waterfall section has been moved to an earlier area.

A save point has been added to the canyon section.

Terrain

The mid-point platform in the waterfall section has been removed.

Objects

Added signs to clarify the progression direction in the following sections: Waterfall section Area just before the stage clear point

Added sound effects to the falling rock gimmick.

Stage 2 <Volcano Island>

Save Points

Save points have been added to the ends of both paths at the forked road section.

The save point before the lava cave has been slightly repositioned.

A save point has been added to the entrance of the volcanic canyon.

Terrain

The positions of seagull droppings have been adjusted, with new positions added.

Objects

Enhanced the visibility of the tornado range effect.

Added ambush rock beetles before the lava cave.

Adjusted the position of seagulls in the volcanic sections.

Miscellaneous

Added ending credits.

Fixed an issue where save point positions occasionally misaligned slightly.

Thank you!