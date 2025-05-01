Greetings Adventurers!

We have another round of changes ready for the beta, this time we’ve focused primarily on addressing feedback relating to Trinkets, the Merchant, and the utility of gold.

Trinkets, Gold, and the Merchant

As mentioned last week, the general consensus from the feedback was that the recent meta game changes to the in-dungeon Trinket drops, the Merchant, and the utility of gold were not quite there. To address this, we’ve done the following:

Amulets, Bracers, and Boots have been removed entirely as drops and as options from the Merchant. However, to increase early engagement with these Trinkets and to tie into some new systems details below, all players will now start with the Shattering Amulet, Bone Resistant Bracers, and Indefatigable Boots unlocked and equipped.

Charms, on the other hand, have been almost entirely removed from the Emporium. We have left the Revelatory Charm which grants a bonus to XP gained, and it is now unlocked after reaching max level on your first character. The upgrade cost on the Revelatory Charm has also been significantly decreased. By allowing players to equip the Revelatory Charm from the Emporium we hope it will be much easier to level subsequent characters after the first. Charms will serve as random drops in dungeon runs now, and will be sold at the Merchant. We hope this takes a step towards adding some in-dungeon flavour that was lost when we moved Weapons, Weapon Enchantments, and Trinkets to the Citadel while still maintaining the benefits of the new meta game.

To further mix up the run-to-run gameplay we’re also trying some new concepts: New Potions and Trinket Infusions.

New Potions

To give players an alternative to Health Potions we are trying out 5 new Potions which confer some of the game’s strongest buffs for a relatively significant duration. We’ll let you discover for yourselves what they are, and are looking forward to hearing what you think about them. These potions will only appear at the Merchant and as possible loot from Gambling Shrines. Like Health Potions, these are available in a variety of rarities. The rarity of the potion determines the duration of the effect.

Trinket Infusions

Even though the consensus was that the in-game Trinkets weren’t useful, much of the feedback indicated a desire for “something” to be there rather than nothing. To address this, we are trying out what we’ve termed “Trinket Infusions”. You will now find Infusion Orbs at the Merchant that will give you the option to add stats to your equipped Trinkets. These increases are small but cumulative for the duration of the dungeon. They do not persist after the run is finished. The bonuses on a particular trinket will be related to the Trinket’s type: attack-related bonuses for Amulets, defense-related bonuses for Bracers, and speed-related bonuses for Boots. Charms cannot be infused. The bonuses are tied to the Trinket that was infused, so watch out for those Redcaps!

Gold and the Merchant

Now with Perk Orbs, Infusion Orbs, Potions, and Charms available at the Merchant and via Gambling Shrines, we hope gold is a more interesting dungeon currency to acquire and spend.

We’ve also changed the re-roll cost at the Merchant to be constant. It no longer increases with subsequent rolls. We did this to keep the re-roll mechanic from becoming prohibitively expensive and make it easier to spend gold while engaging with the Merchant.

Even with these adjustments, it’s still not fun finding gold after the last shrine or Merchant when there is no utility for it. We’ve heard this feedback loud and clear, but unfortunately, did not make any changes to address this in today’s patch. However, our desire is to convert any leftover gold at the end of the run into XP. It’s not a terrific exchange rate as we still want to encourage players to spend that gold in the dungeon rather than take it with them, but we hope this small change feels a little better than what we had before. You can look forward to it in next week’s update.

Beta Only Feature: All difficulties unlocked

We received some feedback that unlocking Mythic difficulties was a potentially time-consuming process, especially in light of the fact that this is a Beta that we want to encourage players to play at all character levels and difficulties. Last week we added a Beta Only feature in the Observatory to allow players to adjust their Level, and this week we’re unlocking all difficulties by default. This is a beta-only feature, and when the patch is released to retain,l it will retain the current unlock requirements.

Fixes and Polish