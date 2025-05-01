Fixed the detection around Hexanchus and ship doors, so they should now be able to enter and exit normally.
Fixed the behavior of aquatic creatures entering and exiting water at high speeds, or becoming airborne through repeated collisions.
Hexanchus and aquatic creature behavior fixes
