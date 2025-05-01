 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18312134 Edited 1 May 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed the detection around Hexanchus and ship doors, so they should now be able to enter and exit normally.
Fixed the behavior of aquatic creatures entering and exiting water at high speeds, or becoming airborne through repeated collisions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3141251
