Hello everyone,

I'm happy to announce that the full version of Glass Cannon is now available on Steam!

After much work, the game is ready to play.

Future Plans

I have a few updates already planned for the game and you'll be able to see a few things in the game now that allude to the extra content.

As discussed previously, the extra stuff will be new maps, different cannons and interesting challenges. All unlockable by progressing through the game.

Even if only 50 people play the game like it happened with the beta, I'll still make the update because I believe it'll be a really exploration of mechanics - I think I can do something novel with what I already have.

The extra content will give me a way to set guidelines for players who are not experimentative on their own. These unlocks will provide restrictions and force you to experiment and play with the game's systems, which should make the experience much more enjoyable.

Also, I've not done as much playtesting with the new cannons, so I don't want to rush them out just for content's sake.

All of the updates should come gradually in the next 3 months, including...

Achievements

Of course, no roguelike is complete without them. I don't want to rush them either, as I want them to all be meaningful. I've kind of put them on the sidelines in my previous games, so this time I'll really try to make them interesting. Expect them in the coming months as well.

Discord

In the meantime, enjoy the game and the hundreds of builds it has to offer!

And join the discord to share those builds with the community: https://discord.gg/cJu4SVVtDx

Cheers!