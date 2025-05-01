

[quote=БОБА] Image was created by a member of our Discord server under a nickname БОБА[/quote]

Long time no see, huh? We're back with Spring Cleaning, where we optimized most of the 3D models and graphically updated some others. In addition, the entire city and its surroundings were given a Renovation.

On top of that, we'd like to pass on a message from Salesman, who's notified us of the Thaw sale, where you can get Beneath the Cardboard: Be Happy for 15% off and the original soundtrack for 10% off.

Game World

Snowstorm, or New Landscape

Despite all the efforts made by local street cleaners, the recent snowstorm left a lot of snowdrifts behind. Perhaps this is for the best.

Going Up

The staircase at the construction site has been opened, and now you can climb it and see what the construction workers might have left behind during their never-ending work, however, we hope you know: Falling from the fifth floor is harmful to your health.

New lights have been added to the park. Also, they now have their own unique model.

The city lights outside the park are now connected with wires.

Added parking near the entertainment center in the south of the city.

Optimization

Most of the models in the game have been optimized by reducing the number of polygons.

Gameplay

Cooking

Yes, you read that right, after a long time, you can now cook what you found in the trash cans. Just put a can of SnegoTorg (or what do you have there?) on a burning box, and, voila! You have cooked leftovers. Be careful, because if you stare at the flames for too long, you can burn everything.

Balance Changes

Due to the fact that the mechanic introduced in update 0.4.0 was misleading when the character's health began to decrease at a fairly decent thermometer mark, we made the following changes to the balance of this mechanic:

Significantly reduced the temperature threshold at which a character begins to have Frostbite

The satiety threshold at which a character begins to experience Hunger has been slightly reduced.

Along with the changes above, the temperature and hunger thresholds that needed to be overcome to remove the negative effects of Frostbite and Hunger have been lowered.

A Bit About Future

Our break between December and this update is too long, and we'd like to also thank everyone in the Beneath the Cardboard: Be Happy community who has been waiting for it. In parallel with this update, we have started (and continue to work) on something that should fundamentally change the way we develop the game. We hope we can surprise you on the game's anniversary, May 31st.

Lunsemo Studio.