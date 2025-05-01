Another huge patch, a few months in the making.

After this one, it's full steam ahead trying to get act 2 out.

FIXES:

Memory leak after ending a level

Hero animations have wrongly been 24 fps instead of 25 since a few months ago

Enemy stats modifiers calculated more exactly

Melee enemies swing more accurately at their target

Changed how client actions are cancelled, might remove rare cases when Electrum gets stuck on nothing

Looping ambient level sounds didn't care for volume settings

Adventure modifier for pickup radius was wrong

Some rounding issues in the arsenal

Visual inconsistencies with some upgrades in the arsenal

Paladin "more damage" aura not applied to every damage type

Damage modifiers calculations more consistent (and more correct)

An insane amount of bug fixes

CHANGES:

More traps/skins have better visibility in-game

Slightly more control while in mid-air

Portal icons in minimap are now animated and shown even if not on same height layer

"Final wave!" text after countdown when it's the final wave

Slightly easier to see which enemy entrances are active every wave

Stats in arsenal are now also calculated based on selected curios

Stats in arsenal now show how their values are calculated

"Accuracy" has now mostly been replaced with "Spread" in arsenal upgrades

Better minion AI

Better enemy AI

Upgrade system completely re-written

Stats upgrades now shown with markers instead of numbers

ADDITIONS:

Save/load upgrade templates (e.g. "anti-fliers" or "traps ftw !!1!")

Minions' active commands now visible with icons and lines

BALANCE: