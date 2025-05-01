 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18312062
Update notes via Steam Community

Another huge patch, a few months in the making.
After this one, it's full steam ahead trying to get act 2 out.

FIXES:

  • Memory leak after ending a level
  • Hero animations have wrongly been 24 fps instead of 25 since a few months ago
  • Enemy stats modifiers calculated more exactly
  • Melee enemies swing more accurately at their target
  • Changed how client actions are cancelled, might remove rare cases when Electrum gets stuck on nothing
  • Looping ambient level sounds didn't care for volume settings
  • Adventure modifier for pickup radius was wrong
  • Some rounding issues in the arsenal
  • Visual inconsistencies with some upgrades in the arsenal
  • Paladin "more damage" aura not applied to every damage type
  • Damage modifiers calculations more consistent (and more correct)
  • An insane amount of bug fixes

CHANGES:

  • More traps/skins have better visibility in-game
  • Slightly more control while in mid-air
  • Portal icons in minimap are now animated and shown even if not on same height layer
  • "Final wave!" text after countdown when it's the final wave
  • Slightly easier to see which enemy entrances are active every wave
  • Stats in arsenal are now also calculated based on selected curios
  • Stats in arsenal now show how their values are calculated
  • "Accuracy" has now mostly been replaced with "Spread" in arsenal upgrades
  • Better minion AI
  • Better enemy AI
  • Upgrade system completely re-written
  • Stats upgrades now shown with markers instead of numbers

ADDITIONS:

  • Save/load upgrade templates (e.g. "anti-fliers" or "traps ftw !!1!")
  • Minions' active commands now visible with icons and lines

BALANCE:

  • Harder enemy variants now have more resistances
  • Tweaked attack distances of melee enemies and minions
  • Tweaked (mostly increased) values of weapons, traps, upgrades, minions and curios

