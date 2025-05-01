Another huge patch, a few months in the making.
After this one, it's full steam ahead trying to get act 2 out.
FIXES:
- Memory leak after ending a level
- Hero animations have wrongly been 24 fps instead of 25 since a few months ago
- Enemy stats modifiers calculated more exactly
- Melee enemies swing more accurately at their target
- Changed how client actions are cancelled, might remove rare cases when Electrum gets stuck on nothing
- Looping ambient level sounds didn't care for volume settings
- Adventure modifier for pickup radius was wrong
- Some rounding issues in the arsenal
- Visual inconsistencies with some upgrades in the arsenal
- Paladin "more damage" aura not applied to every damage type
- Damage modifiers calculations more consistent (and more correct)
- An insane amount of bug fixes
CHANGES:
- More traps/skins have better visibility in-game
- Slightly more control while in mid-air
- Portal icons in minimap are now animated and shown even if not on same height layer
- "Final wave!" text after countdown when it's the final wave
- Slightly easier to see which enemy entrances are active every wave
- Stats in arsenal are now also calculated based on selected curios
- Stats in arsenal now show how their values are calculated
- "Accuracy" has now mostly been replaced with "Spread" in arsenal upgrades
- Better minion AI
- Better enemy AI
- Upgrade system completely re-written
- Stats upgrades now shown with markers instead of numbers
ADDITIONS:
- Save/load upgrade templates (e.g. "anti-fliers" or "traps ftw !!1!")
- Minions' active commands now visible with icons and lines
BALANCE:
- Harder enemy variants now have more resistances
- Tweaked attack distances of melee enemies and minions
- Tweaked (mostly increased) values of weapons, traps, upgrades, minions and curios
