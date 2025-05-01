(Mode) Brood: won't go into specifics but it's "generally a bit easier",

(Mode) Gameshow: won't go into specifics but it's "generally a bit easier".

(Turret) Scorch: Firerate scales with Heat up to +200% → +300%. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

(Turret) Helios: removed "-1 Health each time you reach full Charge".

(Turret) Diesel: while below 50% Fuel, Damage +70% → +100%.

(Turret) Deadeye: Speed +100% → +200%.

(Perk) Bulb: -40% → -50% Heat Increase from firing while at or below 50% Heat & +400% → +500% Heat Increase from firing otherwise. (this is a buff)

(Perk) Gyroscope: Damage -45% → -40%.

(Perk) Calculator: Damage +25% → +30% while at full Health & Damage -25% → -30% otherwise.

(Perk) Turbine: Cooling Rate +70% → +75%.

(Turret Trial) Castle: Damage -50% → -30%.

(Turret Trial) Bearclaw: Damage -50% → -30%.