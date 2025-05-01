⚖ BALANCE
(Mode) Brood: won't go into specifics but it's "generally a bit easier",
(Mode) Gameshow: won't go into specifics but it's "generally a bit easier".
(Turret) Scorch: Firerate scales with Heat up to +200% → +300%. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
(Turret) Helios: removed "-1 Health each time you reach full Charge".
(Turret) Diesel: while below 50% Fuel, Damage +70% → +100%.
(Turret) Deadeye: Speed +100% → +200%.
(Perk) Bulb: -40% → -50% Heat Increase from firing while at or below 50% Heat & +400% → +500% Heat Increase from firing otherwise. (this is a buff)
(Perk) Gyroscope: Damage -45% → -40%.
(Perk) Calculator: Damage +25% → +30% while at full Health & Damage -25% → -30% otherwise.
(Perk) Turbine: Cooling Rate +70% → +75%.
(Turret Trial) Castle: Damage -50% → -30%.
(Turret Trial) Bearclaw: Damage -50% → -30%.
(Turret Trial) Riptide: Fuel Max -50% → Knockback +50%.
🔒 UNLOCK CONDITIONS
various changes (aka made easier) to unlock conditions like "achieve victory with # turrets/perks/weapons".
(Perk) Stamp: eliminate 2000 → 1000 microbes with Critical Damage.
(Perk) Cosmo: land 100000 → 50000 Critical Hits.
(Perk) Amber: gain 80000 → 50000 Biomass.
(Perk) Pot: synthesize 300 → 100 weapons.
(Perk) Subwoofer: eliminate 3000 → 2000 oversized microbes.
(Perk) Backpack: buy 1000 → 500 items from the shop.
(Perk) Emerald: spend 50000 → 30000 Biomass.
(Perk) Glue: endure 300 → 100 mutations.
(Perk) Burner: survive 2000 → 1000 waves.
(Perk) Coolant: fire for 120s → 90s without stopping during a Depth 3 (or deeper) run.
(Perk) Worm: fire 50000 → 30000 projectiles.
🔨 FIXES
(Perk) Antifreeze: It was reducing Firerate by 17% per second instwad of 15%.
Having "DNA Letter On Items" enabled in SETTINGS will no longer show weapons in RECORDS with DNA letters next to their name.
WISHLIST CELL COMMAND
This is my next game, releasing 19 June 2025!!
