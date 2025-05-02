 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18312004 Edited 2 May 2025 – 11:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Embeautification of network stats
  • Random level selection option for custom games
  • Remember settings between matches in custom game menu
  • Fixed 2 and 3 star costume abilities
  • Fix level exploits
  • Disable big possessable cams
  • Fix some issues with daily quests
  • Fix UI issue when disabling abilities
  • Fix costume quest rewards
  • Soda can shake fixed
  • AI pathing improvments, fixes Holiday Hoarder issues
  • Fix penguin AI
  • Add AI avoidance for oven monster in Too Many Ghouls
  • Fix clearsight issue in furnace

Changed files in this update

