- Embeautification of network stats
- Random level selection option for custom games
- Remember settings between matches in custom game menu
- Fixed 2 and 3 star costume abilities
- Fix level exploits
- Disable big possessable cams
- Fix some issues with daily quests
- Fix UI issue when disabling abilities
- Fix costume quest rewards
- Soda can shake fixed
- AI pathing improvments, fixes Holiday Hoarder issues
- Fix penguin AI
- Add AI avoidance for oven monster in Too Many Ghouls
- Fix clearsight issue in furnace
Update Notes for May 2nd patch 1.0.3
