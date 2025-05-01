Custom inputs + Quick bug fix
I originally planned to release this update in mid-May, but I ran into an unusual bug where jump combinations in the second part of the program were giving a higher base value than intended. This issue has now been fixed, and scores should display correctly. I've also added button for custom keyboard inputs and included a detailed breakdown of technical elements.
