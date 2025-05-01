 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18312000 Edited 1 May 2025 – 17:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Custom inputs + Quick bug fix
I originally planned to release this update in mid-May, but I ran into an unusual bug where jump combinations in the second part of the program were giving a higher base value than intended. This issue has now been fixed, and scores should display correctly. I've also added button for custom keyboard inputs and included a detailed breakdown of technical elements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3357131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link