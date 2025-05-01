We're blown away by how positive the feedback is to Warfare Legacy Collection. But we're continuing to listen carefully to your feedback to look for ways to make the game even better. In this version:

Adjusted game balance, especially in the final 1917 British mission.

Tuned the difficulty of the "Recruit" level downward. If you find it's too easy for you, try a more advanced level.

Clicking a group of squads now cycles through which one is selected. This makes it easier to select officers when they're clustered together with other squads.

Thanks so much for enjoying Warfare Legacy Collection! We'll keep making it even better.