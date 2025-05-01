 Skip to content

Major 1 May 2025 Build 18311922 Edited 1 May 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Thanks a lot for tuning in!
Today I'm excited to bring you another game update — hope you enjoy it!

✨ What's new:

  • Save system is finally here! It's still in beta, so expect a few bumps — testing and polish are ongoing. Cloud saves should be working too!

  • Added an Easter story branch! It's short but ends with a full-fledged ending. XD

  • Chinese voiceover! AI-generated, but still cool. Huge thanks to my Chinese buddy 作死 for the invaluable help with the translation!

  • And a bunch of smaller fixes and tweaks XD

Have fun!
Big hugs and high lifts ❤️

