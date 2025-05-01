Hey everyone!
Thanks a lot for tuning in!
Today I'm excited to bring you another game update — hope you enjoy it!
✨ What's new:
-
Save system is finally here! It's still in beta, so expect a few bumps — testing and polish are ongoing. Cloud saves should be working too!
-
Added an Easter story branch! It's short but ends with a full-fledged ending. XD
-
Chinese voiceover! AI-generated, but still cool. Huge thanks to my Chinese buddy 作死 for the invaluable help with the translation!
-
And a bunch of smaller fixes and tweaks XD
Have fun!
Big hugs and high lifts ❤️
