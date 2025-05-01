Hey everyone!

Thanks a lot for tuning in!

Today I'm excited to bring you another game update — hope you enjoy it!

✨ What's new:

Save system is finally here! It's still in beta, so expect a few bumps — testing and polish are ongoing. Cloud saves should be working too!

Added an Easter story branch! It's short but ends with a full-fledged ending. XD

Chinese voiceover! AI-generated, but still cool. Huge thanks to my Chinese buddy 作死 for the invaluable help with the translation!