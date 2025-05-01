Here comes an important balance update with a spicy new freshly baked feature called "MEGA" boost. Thanks for your support. Enjoy!
Here are the patch notes (1.08.26):
Added new feature "MEGA" boost (Powerful passive skill that has a chance to activate during a boost in training. Based on manager talent - training boost)
Major circuit champion opponent difficulty slightly decreased
World circuit overall opponent difficulty slightly decreased
Doubled the amount of health gained from training (weightlift,jumprope and sparring)
Added a 5-day cooldown for changing manager focus in the gym office desk
Fixed a major issue in combat with opponents having less tired checks than the player
Fixed repairman salary text showing the wrong cost
Both scout notifiers now have updated placement
Fixed a texture error with jumprope
Fixed an issue that removed repairman hire when expanding gym
Added preparation work for a new system with a database for tournaments (Elimination knockout bracket)
Added preparation work for interaction with "Axel Schroeder & Wolfpack Boxing Club" (Tournament invitations)
Added preparation work for "B.R.O" rankings, a new overall ranking system of all boxers (even free agents and unranked talents) in the world
Numerous grammar fixes
Updated several tooltips
