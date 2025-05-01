 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18311830
Here comes an important balance update with a spicy new freshly baked feature called "MEGA" boost. Thanks for your support. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.08.26):

  • Added new feature "MEGA" boost (Powerful passive skill that has a chance to activate during a boost in training. Based on manager talent - training boost)

  • Major circuit champion opponent difficulty slightly decreased

  • World circuit overall opponent difficulty slightly decreased

  • Doubled the amount of health gained from training (weightlift,jumprope and sparring)

  • Added a 5-day cooldown for changing manager focus in the gym office desk

  • Fixed a major issue in combat with opponents having less tired checks than the player

  • Fixed repairman salary text showing the wrong cost

  • Both scout notifiers now have updated placement

  • Fixed a texture error with jumprope

  • Fixed an issue that removed repairman hire when expanding gym

  • Added preparation work for a new system with a database for tournaments (Elimination knockout bracket)

  • Added preparation work for interaction with "Axel Schroeder & Wolfpack Boxing Club" (Tournament invitations)

  • Added preparation work for "B.R.O" rankings, a new overall ranking system of all boxers (even free agents and unranked talents) in the world

  • Numerous grammar fixes

  • Updated several tooltips

