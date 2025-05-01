Hey everyone! ❤️
The 0.2.0 update is here, bringing brand new features and improvements to the world of Fuel Harvest Together. Here's what's new:
🧑💼 Cashier System Added
-
You can now hire a cashier in both singleplayer and multiplayer modes for a daily salary.
-
The first payment is made when you hire them, and after that, their salary is automatically deducted every day at 6:00 PM.
-
If you can’t pay their salary, the cashier will leave the job. 😢
-
While a cashier is active, you can't manually scan products, but you can control their shifts from the tablet. 📱
📋 New Employees Menu
-
A new "Employees" menu has been added to the tablet.
-
In future updates, all new hireable workers will be managed here, along with their shift status.
⛽ Fuel Transfer and Silo Improvements
-
Fuel transfer speed through hoses has been increased 4x! 🚀
-
Hoses will now stay connected to their point unless you manually detach them.
-
The processing speed of large silos has been increased 4x.
-
Large conversion silos now have a crude oil and target fuel capacity of 250 liters. 🛢️
🛢️ Barrel Delivery Improvements
-
When delivering fuel to gas stations using barrels, the UI will no longer make you wait.
-
It will now simply act as an indicator while you continue working smoothly.
🔧 General Improvements
-
Various minor bug fixes. 🐛
-
Some small optimizations were made. ⚙️
Thank you so much for all your feedback and support! ❤️
