 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 May 2025 Build 18311827 Edited 1 May 2025 – 18:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! ❤️

The 0.2.0 update is here, bringing brand new features and improvements to the world of Fuel Harvest Together. Here's what's new:

🧑‍💼 Cashier System Added

  • You can now hire a cashier in both singleplayer and multiplayer modes for a daily salary.

  • The first payment is made when you hire them, and after that, their salary is automatically deducted every day at 6:00 PM.

  • If you can’t pay their salary, the cashier will leave the job. 😢

  • While a cashier is active, you can't manually scan products, but you can control their shifts from the tablet. 📱

📋 New Employees Menu

  • A new "Employees" menu has been added to the tablet.

  • In future updates, all new hireable workers will be managed here, along with their shift status.

Fuel Transfer and Silo Improvements

  • Fuel transfer speed through hoses has been increased 4x! 🚀

  • Hoses will now stay connected to their point unless you manually detach them.

  • The processing speed of large silos has been increased 4x.

  • Large conversion silos now have a crude oil and target fuel capacity of 250 liters. 🛢️

🛢️ Barrel Delivery Improvements

  • When delivering fuel to gas stations using barrels, the UI will no longer make you wait.

  • It will now simply act as an indicator while you continue working smoothly.

🔧 General Improvements

  • Various minor bug fixes. 🐛

  • Some small optimizations were made. ⚙️

Thank you so much for all your feedback and support! ❤️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3441461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link