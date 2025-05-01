Hey everyone! ❤️

The 0.2.0 update is here, bringing brand new features and improvements to the world of Fuel Harvest Together. Here's what's new:

🧑‍💼 Cashier System Added

You can now hire a cashier in both singleplayer and multiplayer modes for a daily salary.

The first payment is made when you hire them, and after that, their salary is automatically deducted every day at 6:00 PM.

If you can’t pay their salary, the cashier will leave the job. 😢