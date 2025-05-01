0.16.1 Early Access Hotfix
-
Fixed a typo in the Game Guide.
-
Removed shader pre-warming at the start of the ritual, which should resolve screen-freezing issues experienced by some players after character selection.
-
Increased Corrupted Blood damage by 100% in the Akka, Primordial of Gore boss fight.
-
EXPERIMENTAL: Bleed can no longer reduce the player’s health below 1.
-
EXPERIMENTAL: Added a mouse movement option. This can be enabled in Settings → Hold Mouse to Move. [i]Ensure you rebind "Movement Ability" from Space Bar to Right Click, for best results, Auto Aim is recommended.
Post your feedback and join the discussion on our Discord.
Changed files in this update