 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18311746 Edited 1 May 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.16.1 Early Access Hotfix

  • Fixed a typo in the Game Guide.

  • Removed shader pre-warming at the start of the ritual, which should resolve screen-freezing issues experienced by some players after character selection.

  • Increased Corrupted Blood damage by 100% in the Akka, Primordial of Gore boss fight.

  • EXPERIMENTAL: Bleed can no longer reduce the player’s health below 1.

  • EXPERIMENTAL: Added a mouse movement option. This can be enabled in Settings → Hold Mouse to Move. [i]Ensure you rebind "Movement Ability" from Space Bar to Right Click, for best results, Auto Aim is recommended.

Post your feedback and join the discussion on our Discord.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3238671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link