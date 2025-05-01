 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18311672
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


    Fix for crash with Raids  
    Fix for crash with Fire Fighting```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
