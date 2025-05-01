The initial character spawn location has been changed from the bedroom to the living room, allowing players to see the heroine directly.

Adjusted the camera logic during character movement, removing vertical movement.

Disabled camera control during sex scenes and fixed the camera angle.

PS: Happy Labor Day and thank you all for your support! We've discussed the camera control removal for a long time and felt that fixed angles provide a better experience than free movement. Maybe in the future, we'll add a button to switch between fixed and free camera views. Once again, thank you for your continued support.

PS2: In future updates, we plan a complete overhaul of the UI. After that, we will add more story content. You're very welcome to share your feedback with us!