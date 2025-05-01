 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18311669 Edited 1 May 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The initial character spawn location has been changed from the bedroom to the living room, allowing players to see the heroine directly.

  • Adjusted the camera logic during character movement, removing vertical movement.

  • Disabled camera control during sex scenes and fixed the camera angle.

PS: Happy Labor Day and thank you all for your support! We've discussed the camera control removal for a long time and felt that fixed angles provide a better experience than free movement. Maybe in the future, we'll add a button to switch between fixed and free camera views. Once again, thank you for your continued support.

PS2: In future updates, we plan a complete overhaul of the UI. After that, we will add more story content. You're very welcome to share your feedback with us!

