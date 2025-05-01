Dear players,

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and confusion caused to our English-speaking players. We understand how important clear and complete localization is for a smooth and immersive experience.

Thanks to the urgent efforts of our development team and the support of a professional English localization agency, the game’s main storyline and item descriptions have now been fully translated into English.

However, we’re aware that some menu texts and UI options are still untranslated at the moment. While these remaining parts should not affect gameplay, we are actively working to patch and improve them as soon as possible.

We truly appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. If you notice any untranslated content or localization issues, please don’t hesitate to leave us a message—your feedback is invaluable and helps us improve.

Thank you for your support!