Patch 23 has been uploaded to the Regular Game and is ready for you to try out!
5 Big Changes:
-
New Harbor Area & Game Start
-
Updated Abacus
-
Individual Item Prices
-
Improved NPC feedback
-
Better logic for trading in bulk (Ex: Crate detection vs buying & selling items)
Still lots to do but I think it was important to get everyone out of the Prison Starting Area. I'll be working on adding more to the Harbor Area and making it feel better and better.
Let me know your thoughts in comparison to before if you give it a try!
Patch 023
Improvements:
-
New Town: Yorlen Harbor
-
Added NPC: Yorlen Harbor Master
-
New Game Beginning Start/Flow
-
Increased Player Speed
-
Added Coin Balance/Scale
-
Widened Dialogue Box
-
Magistrate Routines
-
Weather Saving (testing)
-
NPC position saving
-
Added Individual Item Prices
-
More in-depth Villager buying feedback
-
Selling to Traders influences Reputation
-
Updated Abacus Text
-
Updated Abacus Pricing
-
Adjusted Item Collision Damage rates
-
Shadows from Sun and Moon are static (better visuals/performance)
-
Added Item Orientation Reset (Double-tap LeftCtrl)
-
Press E to connect/disconnect from Cart
-
Added “End of Tutorial Area” text to Tutorial
-
Added Drink from lakes to Tutorial
-
Added Tutorial Sign for Visible Icons
-
Master Volume fades in
-
Magistrates are in their offices more
-
Added Patch Notes button in menu
Bug Fixes:
-
NPCs walking up onto small tables
-
Window size changing from Start Menu
-
Damaged items being jittery if broken within cart
-
Skyline changing after underwater in Yorlen
-
Collecting all mushrooms caused Mushroom Lady to crash
-
“Press E” Drink Text now shows
-
Could not drink from Ivernox Ponds
-
Master Volume setting not applied
-
Talking to Harbor Workers stopped them from working
Changed files in this update