Patch 23 has been uploaded to the Regular Game and is ready for you to try out!

5 Big Changes:

New Harbor Area & Game Start

Updated Abacus

Individual Item Prices

Improved NPC feedback

Better logic for trading in bulk (Ex: Crate detection vs buying & selling items)

Still lots to do but I think it was important to get everyone out of the Prison Starting Area. I'll be working on adding more to the Harbor Area and making it feel better and better.

Let me know your thoughts in comparison to before if you give it a try!

Patch 023

Improvements:

New Town: Yorlen Harbor

Added NPC: Yorlen Harbor Master

New Game Beginning Start/Flow

Increased Player Speed

Added Coin Balance/Scale

Widened Dialogue Box

Magistrate Routines

Weather Saving (testing)

NPC position saving

Added Individual Item Prices

More in-depth Villager buying feedback

Selling to Traders influences Reputation

Updated Abacus Text

Updated Abacus Pricing

Adjusted Item Collision Damage rates

Shadows from Sun and Moon are static (better visuals/performance)

Added Item Orientation Reset (Double-tap LeftCtrl)

Press E to connect/disconnect from Cart

Added “End of Tutorial Area” text to Tutorial

Added Drink from lakes to Tutorial

Added Tutorial Sign for Visible Icons

Master Volume fades in

Magistrates are in their offices more

Added Patch Notes button in menu

Bug Fixes: