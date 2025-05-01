 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18311548
Update notes via Steam Community

Added slight buf to sprinting.
Post Exhaustion Regen Delay: 2.0 -> 1.8.
Stamina Degradation Speed: 20 -> 15.
Stamina Regen Sped: 30 -> 28.

-Ecliptic Studios Development Team.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2764751
  • Loading history…
