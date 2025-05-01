Hej hej all froggies! It is... Thursday, oops!

As you all can see, we got a little late with this update, but here it is!

We are still going strong with adding the new spawn shapes to the chapters, this time we have updated Stanley's storyline and the storyline about wasps.

This update also brings a new pond ambience, while eating bugs you can now hear some birds chirping, bugs buzzing, frogs croaking and water gurgling. We hope you like it! But if you don't there is also a new setting for turning it off haha

New:

Pond ambience

Audio setting for the new pond ambience

Changes:

New spawn shapes have been added in Stanley's storyline, starting with the chapter "Becoming a frog 101"

New spawn shapes have been added to the chapter "Party"

New spawn shapes have been added to the storyline about wasps, starting with the chapter "Wasp retribution"

We wish you a froggy Thursday!

Johanna & Rémi