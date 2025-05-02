Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players were blocked from unlocking Empowered Monoliths.

Fixed issue where item links only showed white text with a colored underline.

Other Changes

The time it takes for a tooltip to appear when hovering an item label on the ground has been reduced.

Eternal Supporter packs have been removed from the store.

Known Bugs

Please be aware that our team is still working to correct more issues and improve many more areas of Last Epoch. To see a short, non-exhaustive list of what we are still working on, please check here on our Forum Known Bugs Lists or ask our Community Managers in Discord!