1 May 2025 Build 18311479 Edited 1 May 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After nearly 8 months in Early Access, we’re excited to announce that Revolution Idle is now releasing!
With a solid foundation and a wealth of content already in place, we feel it's the perfect time to make the leap to version 1.0.

Development is still in full swing, and we have plenty of new features and updates planned for the near future.
Stay tuned, the revolution has only just begun!

Thanks to your incredible support, the game has far exceeded our expectations and we’re more motivated than ever to keep pushing it further.

New codes will be given soon.

