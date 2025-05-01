 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18311412 Edited 1 May 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1.1c adds a handful of tweaks that didn't make it into the 1.1 Update:

  • Refreshed lighting in the main level

  • Added timer indicators to warn about the end of the round

  • Improved map selection for small lobbies

  • Filled some holes in the map that let you escape into the abyss

  • Fixed some loading backgrounds showing bright artifacts at lower quality levels

  • Fixed some misplaced visual effects on control points and reactors

  • Reduced pistol damage:

    • Previous: 40/45/50/55/60

    • New: 32/36/40/44/48

  • Rebalanced shotgun damage:

    • Previous: 96/108/120/132/144

    • New: 99/108/117/126/135

    • Shotguns also now do 25% less damage to blockers.

Changed files in this update

Windows Tidal Shock Content Depot 1262891
Linux Depot 1262892
