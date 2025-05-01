Patch 1.1.1c adds a handful of tweaks that didn't make it into the 1.1 Update:
-
Refreshed lighting in the main level
-
Added timer indicators to warn about the end of the round
-
Improved map selection for small lobbies
-
Filled some holes in the map that let you escape into the abyss
-
Fixed some loading backgrounds showing bright artifacts at lower quality levels
-
Fixed some misplaced visual effects on control points and reactors
-
Reduced pistol damage:
-
Previous: 40/45/50/55/60
-
New: 32/36/40/44/48
-
-
Rebalanced shotgun damage:
-
Previous: 96/108/120/132/144
-
New: 99/108/117/126/135
-
Shotguns also now do 25% less damage to blockers.
-
