1 May 2025 Build 18311384 Edited 1 May 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added seasons that influence the game.

  • Added global effects.

  • Improved UI.

  • Added tipps and removed introduction panel.

  • Changed research tree. Now research points are needed to unlock buildings and other things.

  • Some visual improvements.

  • Added building limit.

  • Added level up system for mayor. Gold gained = EXP.

  • Removed income from townhall and added building limit instead.

  • Reduced item prices and increased house income.

  • Added experimental table in which recipes can be unlocked.

  • Disabled artifacts and pets, will be added in later patches after some changes.

Bugs

  • Fixed game over freeze.

Windows Depot 2930081
