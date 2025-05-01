Changes
-
Added seasons that influence the game.
-
Added global effects.
-
Improved UI.
-
Added tipps and removed introduction panel.
-
Changed research tree. Now research points are needed to unlock buildings and other things.
-
Some visual improvements.
-
Added building limit.
-
Added level up system for mayor. Gold gained = EXP.
-
Removed income from townhall and added building limit instead.
-
Reduced item prices and increased house income.
-
Added experimental table in which recipes can be unlocked.
-
Disabled artifacts and pets, will be added in later patches after some changes.
Bugs
- Fixed game over freeze.
