 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18311248 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed level settings menu being broken in level editor

  • Added the following console commands to the console command trigger in the level editor: givemana, givetool, givesoulring

  • Fixed giveweapon and enc_unlock console commands not working for items with spaces in their names. Now you can type the name without spaces.

  • Fixed nectar fountain appearing at different height in level editor

  • Fixed missing textures on Enlightenment gun

Changed files in this update

Vertigo 2 Content Depot 843391
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3305800 Depot 3305800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link