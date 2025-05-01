-
Fixed level settings menu being broken in level editor
-
Added the following console commands to the console command trigger in the level editor: givemana, givetool, givesoulring
-
Fixed giveweapon and enc_unlock console commands not working for items with spaces in their names. Now you can type the name without spaces.
-
Fixed nectar fountain appearing at different height in level editor
-
Fixed missing textures on Enlightenment gun
5/1 Patch
