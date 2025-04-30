The biggest update of "Seducing The Devil" is here.All 4 paths and a lot of branches to play.
What's New:
~ 27 playable scenes
~ 2171 new renders
~ 56 new animations
~ 14 new audio
~ 29 new Steam achievements
~ Scene Gallery updated
~ Russian, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese added
This game is now available in English, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, and Turkish.Since they are all machine translated, you are requested to follow up with any bugs you find.
Changed files in this update